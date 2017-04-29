Sports

April 29, 2017

Altidore scores twice, Toronto beats Houston 2-0

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Jozy Altidore scored twice in the first half and Toronto FC cruised to a 2-0 win over Houston on Friday night, adding to Dynamo's woes away from home.

The U.S. international now has five goals in his last seven games. The Toronto defense, meanwhile, registered its fourth shutout of the season.

Altidore applauded the BMO Field crowd of 25,358 as he came off to a standing ovation in the 79th minute.

Toronto (3-1-4) posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season as coach Greg Vanney fielded the same starting 11 as last week, another TFC first on the year.

Houston (4-3-1) is still looking for its first away victory of the year (0-3-0).

