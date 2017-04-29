Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Phillies 5-3

Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Friday night.
Maeda (2-2) entered with an 8.05 ERA and had failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his four previous starts.
The second year right-hander struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits, a walk and two runs as Los Angeles snapped the Phillies' six-game winning streak.
The Phillies pushed a run across in the eighth against two relievers, but Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save.
Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up nine hits and five runs. It was the first time Eickhoff had given up more than three runs in his last 13 starts.
