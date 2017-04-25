Sports

April 25, 2017 10:42 PM

Baseball Capsules

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Kyle Hendricks rediscovered his 2016 form, limiting the Pittsburgh Pirates to four hits over six innings to outduel Gerrit Cole and lead the Chicago Cubs to a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (2-1) struck out two and walked three, and Wade Davis worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games.

Addison Russell doubled in the second off Cole (1-3) and scored when second baseman Alen Hanson airmailed first base on a Jason Heyward grounder, the Pirates' major league-high 20th error this season. Pittsburgh has lost six of eight.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dallas Keuchel (4-0) pitched a six-hitter, allowing home runs to Austin Jackson in the third and Michael Brantley in the ninth that raised his ERA to 1.22.

Josh Reddick gave Houston a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the fifth Josh Tomlin (1-3), then took a home run away from Jason Kipnis with a leaping catch at the center-field fence in the bottom half.

Houston is 10-2 since April 11 and leads the AL West at 14-6.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez collided in right while chasing Yan Gomes' eighth-inning popup, which dropped for a single. Altuve banged up his left shoulder and Hernandez bruised his left leg.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Pruitt combined with four relievers on a two-hitter in his first big league start. Pruitt allowed one hit in three innings, Danny Farquhar got two outs, Jumbo Diaz went 1 1/3 innings, Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome finished for his fifth save.

Jonathan Schoop had a second-inning double and Chris Davis a fourth-inning infield single.

Wade Miley (1-1) gave up four hits and six walks in seven innings. Tim Beckham hit an RBI single and Derek Norris added a run-scoring fly ball in the fourth, when Miley walked three.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip 0:54

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip
Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington 1:31

Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington
Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team 3:16

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos