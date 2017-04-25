Sports

April 25, 2017 6:57 PM

Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins postponed due to rain

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night was postponed due to rain.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip 0:54

Tim Tebow's progress following seven-game road trip
Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington 1:31

Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington
Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team 3:16

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos