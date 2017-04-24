Orioles hit 3 HRs off Archer in 6-3 victory over Rays

Adam Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop also went deep, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on a cold, damp Monday night at Camden Yards.
All three home runs were off Chris Archer (2-1), who gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn't allow a long ball in his previous four starts this season.
Baltimore trailed 3-1 before Kim and Schoop connected on successive pitches in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Archer hit Seth Smith with a pitch, and Jones followed with a drive deep into the left-field seats.
It was the fifth win in seven games for the Orioles, whose 13-5 record is best in the American League.
Corey Dickerson homered for the Rays, who fell to 1-7 on the road.
Coming off an intense three-game series against the Red Sox that drew huge crowds to Camden Yards, the Orioles performed before 11,142 hearty fans, most of whom didn't make a whole lot of noise until Kim and Schoop got Baltimore's offense going.
Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez allowed three runs, three hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. After he gave up four walks and a double in the fourth, Vidal Nuno entered with the bases loaded and struck out Dickerson and Kevin Kiermaier.
Mychal Givens (3-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Brach worked the ninth for his fourth save.
Dickerson put the Rays in front with his third career leadoff homer, all this season. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 25 first-inning runs.
Smith doubled and scored on a groundout by Chris Davis in the third. Smith had been sidelined since April 18 with a strained right hamstring.
Shane Peterson's two-run double gave the Rays a 3-1 lead in the fourth. The liner landed so close to the right field foul line that Orioles manager Buck Showalter asked for a replay, but the call stood.
DEBUT
Tampa Bay reliever Chih-Wei Hu made his major league debut in the ninth inning, getting three straight outs. Recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, the right-hander is the first Taiwan-born player in Rays history.
BARNES SUSPENDED
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore's Manny Machado on Sunday.
The commissioner's office issued the penalty Monday. Barnes is appealing, meaning the reliever can continue to pitch until the process is done.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. received an exciting present for his 28th birthday Monday: He was selected the AL Player of the Week. Souza batted .414 with three home runs and nine RBIs.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rays: Kiermaier was in the starting lineup after being hampered by an illness over the weekend. "I'm still not where I want to be, but definitely on the right track," he said.
Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (left forearm strain) played catch from about 90 feet on Monday before his scheduled appointment with a hand specialist. If all goes well, the left-hander will have a full side session on Wednesday, Showalter said. ... OF Joey Rickard (sprained finger) went 1 for 4 in his rehabilitation stint with Class A Delmarva on Monday.
UP NEXT
Rays: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (2-0, 3.07 ERA) makes his second start since April 2016 after beating Detroit last Thursday. In 29 starts with the Rays, he's lost once when receiving at least two runs of support.
Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 1.87 ERA) seeks an encore for his 11-strikeout performance in Cincinnati last week.
