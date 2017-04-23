Sports

April 23, 2017 6:51 AM

Wiesberger win playoff to capture Shenzhen International

The Associated Press
SHENZHEN, China

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger beat England's Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff on Sunday to win the Shenzhen International.

Wiesberger went into the final round with a three-shot lead and eight shots ahead of Fleetwood but the Englishman fired a 63 to finish tied at 16 under.

Wiesberger's 71 featured par saves on the 12th and 17th and nearly hit the pin with his approach to the last hole but was forced to settle for a par and a trip back up the 18th.

Wiesberger hit his drive in the playoff over the water off the tee and ended up in the bank while Fleetwood played safely onto the fairway and found the heart of the green with his second shot.

The pressure was on Wiesberger and he delivered, placing his approach to five feet and making the putt for a birdie.

