MLS Capsules

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored his second goal of the game in the 87th minute, rallying the Montreal Impact to a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Jackson-Hamel replaced Dominic Oduro in the 62nd minute and put away a rebound to tie it. Matteo Mancuso's shot from just outside the box had bounced off the arms of a diving Andre Blake. Jackson-Hamel tapped it in from the top of the 6-yard box.
Philadelphia (1-4-2) took a 3-0 lead on a penalty kick by Roland Alberg in the 39th minute, his second goal of the game. Alberg evaded a defender and beat Evan Bush from point- blank range in the opening minutes and C.J. Sapong's header made it 2-0 in the 23rd.
Ignacio Piatti sliced through three defenders before scoring just before halftime, and Jackson-Hamel's header pulled Montreal (2-2-3) within a goal in the 69th minute.
RED BULLS 2, CREW 0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luis Robles had two saves to earn his fourth shutout and Alex Muyl scored early to spark the Red Bulls to a win over the Crew, leaving the teams tied atop the Eastern Conference standings.
The Red Bulls (4-3-1) are unbeaten in their last 18 regular-season home games, 15 of them wins and 12 shutouts, including four straight.
Robles went outside his box and met a streaking Justin Meram of Columbus (4-3-1), taking the shot off his face, with the ball deflecting out of play in the 38th minute. Early in the second half, Ola Kamara had a close-in shot that deflected off a defender's foot but Robles was there to snatch the ball away.
Muyl's second goal of the season, in the 11th minute came was he bodied down a centering pass from Kemar Lawrence and tapped it home as Zach Steffen fell trying to change directions. Daniel Royer scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute.
DYNAMO 2, EARTHQUAKES 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season and the Dynamo beat the Earthquakes.
Torres opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converting from the penalty spot after Fatai Alashe conceded a penalty against Alex Lima. Alberth Elis tapped in a corner kick — Houston's first of the match — by Eric Alexander in the 72nd. Elis, a 21-year old designated player, has three goals in seven career MLS games.
It was the third game in eight days for San Jose (2-3-3), which is winless in its last six after opening the season with back-to-back victories.
Joe Willis had two saves for his first shutout this season. It was his second consecutive start after Tyler Deric started the first five matches for the Dynamo (4-2-1).
Houston is unbeaten, and all of its four wins have come, at home.
FC DALLAS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maynor Figueroa scored his first goal of the season and Jesse Gonzalez earned his 10th career shutout and FC Dallas defeated Sporting Kansas City.
Dallas broke through in the 77th minute of the even match between teams that have now conceded just three goals apiece this season.
Michael Barrios drove the ball to the end line before crossing it left to the back post where the soaring Figueroa, who slipped his defender, got his head on it to beat Tim Melia.
Dallas (4-0-2) is now 6-0-5 in its last 11 regular-season home games with six clean sheets. Gonzalez made just one save as his defense blocked four shots. He now has three shutouts in four starts this season and 10 in 21 regular-season games over the past three seasons.
Melia had five saves for Kansas City (3-1-3).
UNITED 3, REAL SALT LAKE 1
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored his first MLS goal in the closing seconds of stoppage time to secure Atlanta United's win over Real Salt Lake.
It was the second road win for the expansion team — and their first against an established club. Atlanta (3-2-2) won at fellow expansion team Minnesota United in the second week.
It also marked the first loss for Salt Lake coach Mike Petke, who was 2-0 after replacing Jeff Cassar following the team's slow start.
Héctor Villalba scored his fourth goal in the 9th minute and Yamil Asad had his second in the 46th with Miguel Almirón, the third member of Atlanta's young, dynamic attackers figuring in both goals.
But it was the 19-year old Vazquez who secured the win, coming on in stoppage time and promptly beating RSL keeper Matt Van Oekel to the ball for the easy shot into a wide open net.
Salta Lake (2-5-2) was pressing for the equalizer after Albert Rusnák goal, his second, in the 69th minute halved Atlanta's lead.
Nick Rimando started in goal for Salt Lake but appeared to injure his right hamstring leaping to make a save on Almirón's shot from distance about a minute after he assisted on Asad's goal. Rimando left the game 10 minutes later.
TIMBERS 2, WHITECAPS 1
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored a spectacular goal early and Darren Mattocks added his first of the season as the Timbers defeated the Whitecaps.
Nagbe's highlight reel strike came in the 18th minute, when he received a pass 30 yards from goal and danced away from two Vancouver defenders. Moving toward the penalty area, he shrugged off a challenge by Kendall Waston, who has an 8 inch and 50 pound advantage. Nagbe finished the play by blasting a right-footed shot from 20 yards out over Vancouver goalkeeper David Ousted and off the bottom of the crossbar for his second goal of the season.
Portland (5-2-1), which leads the Western Conference, doubled its lead in the 39th minute, with Nagbe involved again. His threaded pass found Diego Valeri on the right wing, who then drove a cross into the Vancouver penalty area. Mattocks was racing into the area and met the cross, driving the ball past Ousted from 5 yards out
Mattocks was filling in for co-leading scorer Fanendo Adi, who was suspended for the game.
Fredy Montero halved the lead midway through the second half for the Whitecaps (2-4-1) when he cleaned up a rebound on his own missed penalty for his fourth goal.
Portland's win was marred by a hip injury to star midfielder Valeri, who was stretchered off the field in the 80th minute.
REVOLUTION 2, D.C. UNITED 2
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Revolution took advantage of an own goal early in the second half to earn a draw with D.C. United.
D.C. conceded a corner kick in the 48th minute and Kelyn Rowe got two attempts. D.C. cleared the first one beyond the end line but on the second Antonio Mlinar Delamea put his head on the ball, directing it into defender Sean Franklin and deflecting past keeper Bill Hamid.
New England (2-3-3) opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Kei Kamara had a perfect cross to Lee Nguyen, who headed the ball down toward Hamid's feet, just squeezing it inside the post for his fourth goal.
D.C. (2-3-2), which had just four goals this season and had been shutout four times, scored twice in quick succession. Jared Jeffrey pounced on a ball New England failed to clear and hammered home a big shot past Cody Cooper from the top of the box. That came in the 26th and just two minutes later Sebastien Le Toux beat Cooper to the ball after a nice lead from Lloyd Sam and chipped the ball over Cooper. It was the first goals for both players.
