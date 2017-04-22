Sports

April 22, 2017 5:29 AM

Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

The Associated Press
ANCONA, Italy

Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011, has died after being hit by a van while training. He was 37.

Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday morning when the Astana cyclist was hit by a van at a crossroad.

Team Astana says: "We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team."

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title.

He leaves behind a wife and two twin sons.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds) 0:34

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)
Sailboats race on the Beaufort River 1:10

Sailboats race on the Beaufort River
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham 0:57

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos