Sports

April 21, 2017 11:39 PM

Verlander falters, Cabrera hurt as Twins top Tigers 6-3

By BRIAN HALL Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and the Detroit Tigers wasted a three-run lead Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.

Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, had three hits but was hurt while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to first on Brian Dozier's inning-ending grounder in the sixth. Cabrera was replaced in the middle of the seventh.

Six days after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in four innings against Cleveland, Verlander (1-2) held the Twins to two hits in five innings and led 3-0 before walking Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer starting the sixth.

Robbie Grossman chased Verlander with a two-run single, Jorge Polanco singled in the tying run against Joe Jimenez and Rosario hit an opposite-field homer to left.

Verlander, whose ERA rose to 6.04, allowed four runs, three hits and six walks — one shy of his career high — five-plus innings. He had been 12-1 in his previous 18 starts against the Twins.

Hector Santiago (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, and Ryan Pressly, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler combined for one-hit relief. Kintzler got his fourth save in as many chances.

Victor Martinez and Justin Upton had RBI hits as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third, and James McCann hit his fourth homer in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias was placed on the seven-day concussion DL, retroactive to Thursday. Iglesias took a knee to his jaw on the final play of Wednesday's game.

Twins: INF Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) went 3 for 5 in his first rehab start for Class A Fort Myers on Friday, starting at shortstop.

UP NEXT

Rookie LHP Adalberto Mejia (0-1, 4.05 ERA) is to start for Minnesota on Saturday and LHP Matt Boyd (2-1, 3.77) for Detroit. Mejia's rotation spot was skipped when Minnesota's game on Wednesday was rained out. Boyd beat the Twins on April 11 with six scoreless innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington

Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington 1:31

Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington
Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team 3:16

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team
Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight 1:29

Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos