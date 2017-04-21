Sports

April 21, 2017 8:39 PM

Pitcher James Shields placed on DL by White Sox

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Pitcher James Shields was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago White Sox because of a strained right lat muscle.

The move was announced Friday and was retroactive to Tuesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in three starts this season, his second with the White Sox. Chicago thinks the strain is relatively mild and Shields will miss only a few starts.

Chicago planned to bring up right-hander Mike Pelfrey from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Shields' spot in the rotation. Pelfrey will start against the Indians on Saturday.

To clear room for Pelfrey on the 40-man roster, outfielder Charlie Tilson (foot) will be moved to the 60-day DL.

