Sports

April 20, 2017 7:08 AM

Authorities: 11 Alcorn players arrested after campus brawl

The Associated Press
LORMAN, Miss.

Eleven Alcorn State University football players have been arrested after authorities say a fight broke out on the school's Mississippi campus.

News outlets reports Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis says charges have been filed against each of the players by other students, and more arrests are likely to be made Thursday.

Davis says the charges against the players are all misdemeanors and range from malicious mischief to simple assault.

The fight started April 10 in the school's cafeteria. Officials say the event was captured on several cellphone cameras and widely circulated last week.

It's not clear if any of the accused has an attorney.

