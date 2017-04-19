Sports

April 19, 2017 5:22 AM

5 Russians banned for doping at Olympics, track worlds

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian officials say five of the country's athletes have been given two-year doping bans for offenses at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 track and field world championships.

The five include Antonina Krivoshapka, who won silver with the Russian 4x400 relay team at the Olympics, and Yevgenia Kolodko, who was the 2012 Olympic shot put silver medalist.

Both had previously been stripped of those medals by the International Olympic Committee.

Krivoshapka's ban means she is likely to be stripped of 4x400 gold and individual 400 bronze medals from the 2013 world championships, while Kolodko could lose a silver medal from the 2013 European indoor championship.

There are also two-year bans for pole vaulter Dmitry Starodubtsev, discus thrower Vera Ganeyeva and hammer thrower Anna Bulgakova.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds) 0:34

Watch CJ attempt clean & jerk of 185kg (that's more than 400 pounds)
Sailboats race on the Beaufort River 1:10

Sailboats race on the Beaufort River
Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham 0:57

Tremendous at Twilight: Beaufort's Miller dominates at Habersham

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos