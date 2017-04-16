Sports

April 16, 2017 9:51 AM

Switzerland: Servette team bus attacked by rival fans

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Swiss police say fans of a rival club attacked the team bus of second-division Servette as it headed home from an away match. The team's two drivers were injured by broken glass.

Police in Aargau canton (state) said Sunday that the incident happened at a highway rest area on Saturday evening. The Servette players were returning home from a match at Wil.

As they were about to set off, another bus containing fans of first-division Sion arrived. They attacked the Servette bus, damaging the front and side windows.

Police say they arrived at the scene quickly and brought the situation under control.

