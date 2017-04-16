Sports

April 16, 2017 8:24 AM

Dortmund keeper still having problems sleeping after attack

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says he's still having trouble sleeping after the attack on his team's bus, and couldn't concentrate in the Champions League match a day later.

The Switzerland international was sitting next to defender Marc Bartra, the only player wounded, when three explosions went off as the team headed to the venue of its quarterfinal match against Monaco Tuesday. The game was rescheduled for the following day.

Buerki told Swiss daily Der Bund: "I still have problems sleeping. ... That's the worst thing, that I can't sleep through the night. When I wake up, I'm glad that I'm in bed at home.'"

He said that, during Wednesday's match, "I noticed everything on the field a bit later, as if I had a veil in front of my eyes."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
How to get the most eggs in an Easter egg hunt 0:22

How to get the most eggs in an Easter egg hunt

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos