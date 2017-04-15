Sports

April 15, 2017 11:21 PM

International soccer player shot and killed in Panama

The Associated Press
PANAMA CITY

Police officials in Panama said international soccer player Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in the country's Colon province.

The Saturday killing was confirmed by Didacio Camargo, press chief for Panama's National Police.

Authorities say the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital, where he died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team which is participating in eliminatory rounds for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He played in the last 20 minutes of a recent game in Panama with the United States that tied 1-1.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site 1:10

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site
Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master 0:50

Soccer phenom Brighton, of Hilton Head, a juggling master
How to get the most eggs in an Easter egg hunt 0:22

How to get the most eggs in an Easter egg hunt

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos