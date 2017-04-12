Sports

April 12, 2017 11:15 PM

Mancini hits 2 of Orioles' 5 HRs in 12-5 win over Red Sox

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
BOSTON

Trey Mancini hit two of Baltimore's five home runs, all in the first three innings, and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 12-5 on Wednesday night.

A night after Boston's bats put up eight runs, Baltimore returned the favor against knuckleballer Steven Wright by tagging him for six in a first inning that included back-to-back homers from Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. Adam Jones and Chris Davis each added a solo shot in the second.

Mancini hit his second home run in the third inning, marking the first multihomer game of his career. He finished with four RBIs.

Wright (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits. He also had one wild pitch and hit a batter.

Baltimore reliever Mychal Givens (2-0) got the win after starter Ubaldo Jimenez was pulled in the fifth after pitching his way into a bases-loaded jam.

