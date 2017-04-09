NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets' hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory.
That eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.
Westbrook had 50 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in breaking Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles that stood since the 1961-62 season.
Westbrook's record-breaking assist came with 4:17 remaining after a series of missed shots delayed his historic moment
With his triple-double in the books, Westbrook scored his team's final 13 points, including a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded after a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.
Kyle Single inbounded the ball to Steven Adams, who fed Westbrook for the winner.
Danilo Gallinari scored 22 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets.
HAWKS 126, CAVALIERS 125, OT
ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 22 points and Atlanta took advantage of Cleveland's fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers.
Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.
The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.
The Hawks wiped out a 26-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the period and forcing overtime on Millsap's baseline jumper at the buzzer.
RAPTORS 110, KNICKS 97
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Toronto beat New York to wrap up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto pulled away to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. The Raptors can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two.
Kyle Lowry added 17 points and 11 assists for Toronto. New York rookie Willy Hernangomez tied his career high with 24 points and had 11 rebounds.
