Davis Cup: Australia clinches 3-1 quarterfinal win over US

1:37 Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center offers information on Beaufort County's African-American heritage Pause

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

1:03 5 times natural disasters changed sports' history

1:05 What does the vice president of Boeing think about golf?

1:14 What's next for the port of Port Royal?

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest

0:50 It's an apology ... we want our money back

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets