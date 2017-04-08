Baseball Capsules

Hyun Soo Kim hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare stolen base by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Baltimore Orioles remained the only unbeaten team in the majors by rallying past the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday.
One day after making up a four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0.
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left in the fifth after straining his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing. New York placed him on the 10-day disabled list after the game.
The Orioles trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Davis doubled with one out. Trumbo followed with an RBI single, and the major leagues' defending home run champ promptly stole second off Betances (0-1), against whom runners were 21 for 21 last year in attempted steals. Kim then blooped his hit.
It was the 23rd career stolen base for Trumbo in 553 games. It was also the second steal of the day for Baltimore, which had only 19 all last year.
Mychal Givens (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Zach Britton got his third save. New York has lost four of five.
WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto also went deep, helping Chicago hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.
Soto's homer was his third of the season in four games.
Garcia fell a double shy of the cycle. He had a two-run triple in the second inning against Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia (0-1).
Garcia and Soto hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth.
The Twins (4-1) were looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1968.
CARDINALS 10, REDS 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and St. Louis beat Cincinnati to spoil Bronson Arroyo's return to the majors.
Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three straight, fell to 3-2.
The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.
Scott Schebler and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds.
TIGERS 4, RED SOX 1
DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann homered in Detroit's victory ovr Boston.
Zimmermann (1-0) labored early but allowed only one run and four hits.
Iglesias tied it at 1 in the third with a solo shot to left. McCann's homer in the fifth put Detroit up 2-1, and the Tigers added two more runs that inning.
Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season and second of his career.
