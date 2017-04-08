MLS Capsules

Fanendo Adi became Portland's career goals leader with 46, scoring to close out the Timbers' 3-1 victory over the winless Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Adi's goal, on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, moved him past John Bain (1978-82). He started the season in third place with 41 goals, one behind Byron Alvarez (2003-06).
Roy Miller had put Western Conference-leading Portland (4-1-1) on top with his first goal in the 66th minute. Diego Valeri had a great service off a free kick from the left wing that was headed in by Miller. The ball was curving left and Miller had just enough of a touch to send it the other way.
Philadelphia (0-3-2) opened the scoring in the 26th minute on a perfectly timed header by Richie Marquez off of a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin.
The Timbers got the equalized in the 32nd minute when Darlington Nagbe intercepted a pass and put a shot from outside the box just inside the left post.
REVOLUTION 2, DYNAMO 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals to help New England beat Houston.
Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama for his second goal of the season for New England (2-2-1).
Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, scored an insurance goal off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe. Agudelo has three goals this season.
The Dynamo (3-2-0) came in averaging an MLS-best 2.75 goals.
FIRE 1, CREW 0
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored his second goal of the season and Chicago beat Eastern Conference-leading Columbus.
Dax McCarty sent a through ball up the middle to Nikolic, who got loose in the box and scored from the right side in the 22nd minute, the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Jorge Bava turned away three shots to help the Fire improve to 2-1-2. The Crew dropped to 3-2-1.
D.C. UNITED 2, NYCFC 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half for D.C. United.
After going scoreless in the first three matches, D.C. United (2-2-1) has scored two goals in each of the last two.
David Villa scored for NYCFC (2-2-1).
Comments