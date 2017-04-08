West Ham moves toward EPL survival with 1-0 win over Swansea

West Ham took a big step toward Premier League survival as it defeated relegation rival Swansea 1-0 Saturday.
Cheikhou Kouyate's long-range strike on the stroke of halftime was enough to ensure Slaven Bilic's side ended a run of seven EPL games without victory — including five straight defeats.
The win moves West Ham eight points above the relegation zone, while Swansea is two points from safety.
West Ham started well and came close with a header by the recalled Robert Snodgrass. Andre Ayew was denied a goal against his former club by a fine save from Swansea 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
The Hammers received a blow in the 40th minute when Michail Antonio, perhaps its best player this season, was forced off with what could be a season-ending hamstring injury.
Before Antonio's loss could be dwelt on, Kouyate gave the home side the lead in the 44th. He collected Snodgrass's layoff and strode forward before directing a powerful strike from 25 yards (meters) out into the bottom corner.
Both sides had chances after the break with Ayew and Antonio's replacement, Jonathan Calleri, coming close for West Ham. Luciano Narsingh had an opportunity for the visitors.
