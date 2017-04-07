Tim Tebow homers in first Columbia Fireflies at-bat

It didn’t take long for Tim Tebow to make a splash in Columbia.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and Columbia Fireflies outfielder took a 2-1 pitch from Augusta’s Domenic Mazza for a home run over the left-center field fence in the second inning Thursday night at Spirit Communications Park.
Initially, Tebow thought it was a double and stopped at second but umpires ruled it a home run. After the ruling, Tebow pumped his fist in the air and fans rose to their feet as Tebow crossed the plate with many chanting “Tebow! Tebow!”
Tebow’s homer went over the 370-foot mark in left-center with the wind blowing out left-center about 15-20 mph on a chilly night.
News of Tebow’s homer quickly spread throughout social media. The New York Mets, the Fireflies’ parent club, tweeted of the former Florida quarterback’s homer.
Tebow was signed by the New York Mets organization in September after a career in the NFL ended. He also homered in his first at-bat in the Mets’ Instructional League team.
Tebow started in left field for Columbia on Thursday and will be an every day player for the Fireflies.
