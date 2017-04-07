Tim Tebow homers in first Columbia Fireflies at-bat

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets Pause

1:36 Pretty in plaid

1:20 Windy enough for you?

0:43 The Bachelorette makes her arrival

0:52 Downtown Marina is getting a face lift after Hurricane Matthew damaged dock

1:12 Can studying genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier?

1:05 What does the vice president of Boeing think about golf?

1:31 Divers retrieve body from Burton pond

0:59 Family remembers man found in Burton park pond