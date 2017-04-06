Temple University plans shelter-in-place drill Thursday

Temple University plans to hold a shelter-in-place drill Thursday to test plans, policies and response capabilities in such things as severe weather or environmental hazards such as a chemical release.
Warning sirens will sound for about three minutes at noon at the main and health sciences campuses to notify people to get inside immediately and stay there until told otherwise.
The shelter-in-place emergency procedure differs from a lockdown, which is used for violent human threats such as an active shooter scenario. Doors won't be locked for the shelter-in-place drill, which will last for about 10 to 15 minutes.
The university says TUalert messages will be sent before the drill, as it starts and to notify people that is has concluded.
