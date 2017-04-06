Pick 6: New coordinators who could boost incumbent coaches

1:12 Can studying genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier? Pause

1:17 Storm rolls through Beaufort, some roads flood

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at Folly Field Beach ahead of storms

0:32 Scene of Tuesday night Hilton Head Gardens shooting

0:30 Accident causes bumper-to-bumper traffic

0:50 How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

0:28 Reader submits video of helicopter at accident scene

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option