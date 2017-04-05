Sports

April 5, 2017 2:05 AM

Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES

Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by socking four home runs.

Corey Seager, last season's NL Rookie of the Year, went 0 for 4 with a strikeout and hit into two double plays for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

The Padres had 11 hits after being held to five by Clayton Kershaw and Chris Hatcher on Monday.

Richard (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — on 99 pitches. The left-hander struck out five and walked two in starting his second career stint with the Padres. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to complete the shutout.

San Diego turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and sixth.

Solarte's homer with two outs in the third extended the lead to 3-0. His RBI single accounted for the Padres' first run, and Ryan Schimpf added a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0 in the first.

Wil Myers had an RBI single with two outs in the eighth.

Erick Aybar went 3 for 3 with a walk for the Padres.

Maeda allowed six hits to open his second season in the majors. The Japanese right-hander struck out four and walked two. He finished third in last season's NL Rookie of the Year voting after going 16-11 with a 3.48 ERA in 32 starts.

BUILDING UP URIAS

Julio Urias is set to make his next start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, although the Dodgers optioned him to Class A Rancho Cucamonga, a move manager Dave Roberts attributed to paperwork. Urias threw a side session Tuesday and will start for OKC later this week. The Dodgers have been protective of the 20-year-old's arm in order to save him for September and October. Urias was 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts while pitching 82 2/3 innings in the majors last year.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill starts the third game of the series Wednesday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA in four career starts against San Diego and has limited hitters to a .216 average.

___

This story has been corrected to show Corey Seager was 0 for 4 instead of 0 for 3.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dawn Staley confirms Davis, Gray to WNBA Draft: 'It's God's plan'

View more video

Sports Videos