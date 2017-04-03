Sano, Santana steer Twins past Royals 7-1 to start season

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again. Pause

1:12 Dawn Staley sings alma mater with national championship trophy

4:56 'It feels incredible': Dawn Staley reacts to national championship

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

0:45 Two men were killed in a shooting on Hilton Head on Sunday, this where it happened

1:12 What's old is new at Lemon Island Seafood

1:01 Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris

0:50 How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

4:31 How Richland County uses drones