Weekend Sports in Brief

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament Pause

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

1:10 Sailboats race on the Beaufort River

1:16 At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one-on-one with developer's architect

1:05 Beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

5:30 SC Gov. Nikki Haley: Evacuate coastal communities ahead of Hurricane Matthew