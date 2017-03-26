Thompson's second half sparks Warriors past Grizzlies 106-94

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament Pause

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

1:10 Sailboats race on the Beaufort River

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

1:05 Beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know