Ricciardo misses grid at Aussie GP after stopping in warmup

0:52 Frank Martin: SEC schedule prepared USC for NCAA Tournament run Pause

0:27 Gamecocks advance to Elite 8

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

0:43 Thornwell says Gamecocks still the underdog

1:07 Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

0:41 Driving Coligny Circle at night