Ibaka, DeRozan lead Raptors past Mavericks, 94-86

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort Pause

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

0:45 'Every Marine a rifleman': M16 assembly, disassembly competition at Parris Island

1:27 Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center

1:13 Hilton Head Island man sells mother-in-law's birdhouse collection

1:16 At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one-on-one with developer's architect