Howard, Dempsey, Cameron return under Arena vs Honduras

1:07 Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards Pause

1:20 Fans cheer for Gamecocks as they leave NYC hotel for Sweet 16

1:27 Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:44 Major fire at Bluffton apartments

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

1:16 At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one-on-one with developer's architect