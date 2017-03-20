Draymond Green plays many positions, even hotel concierge

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust Pause

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

2:32 Video: How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.'

0:44 Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most

1:11 Budweiser Clydesdales parade through Old Town Bluffton

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks