Anna Nordqvist wins Founders Cup in college homecoming

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.' Pause

1:05 Pool Bar Jim's is back!

1:09 At Harbour Town, boating safety with a panda

1:05 Hauling in the trash — hundreds of pounds worth

0:41 Driving Coligny Circle at night

0:46 What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

0:45 Duane Notice defense spurs Gamecocks to NCAA win

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers