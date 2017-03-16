Barton scores 35 points, lead Nuggets over Clippers 129-114

1:15 His house flooded during Hurricane Matthew and he has thoughts on avoiding a repeat Pause

0:47 Beaufort woman, young children, narrowly escape house fire

1:07 Neighborhood Outreach's Narendra Sharma

1:42 The Dos and Don'ts of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival

1:15 Security robots could be future of crime-fighting

2:31 Trailer: A United Kingdom

0:56 Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents

0:46 What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

1:13 Why did the protesters protest?