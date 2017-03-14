NHL Capsules

Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie a club record with their 10th straight victory Monday night.
Calgary's first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high past Marc-Andre Fleury. Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win.
Before the franchise moved to Calgary, the Atlanta Flames won 10 games in a row from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.
Pittsburgh had a chance to win in overtime when Mark Giordano was sent off for slashing Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the 4-on-3.
Johnny Gaudreau, Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman scored in regulation for Calgary, which moved back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames are even in points with Anaheim, but have more regulation/overtime wins.
Malkin, Crosby and Conor Sheary scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped, but still moved into a tie in points with Washington atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are ahead on the tiebreaker.
BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help Columbus set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a victory over Philadelphia.
Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.
Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a postseason spot with 15 games remaining.
Dubinsky's power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie and followed a rouging minor on Konecny. Atkinson got his 32nd of the season with 20.9 seconds remaining on an empty-netter.
BLUES 3, KINGS 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magnus Paajarvi scored a power-play goal, Jake Allen made 38 saves and St. Louis extended its winning streak to five games by beating Los Angeles.
David Perron scored late in the second period and Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal with 6.5 seconds left for the Blues, who lead the Kings by five points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
Dustin Brown scored with 2:55 remaining and Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots, but the Kings failed to earn a point for the first time in Quick's six starts since returning from a groin injury.
It was Paajarvi's first power-play goal since April 6, 2013, for Edmonton.
BRUINS 6, CANUCKS 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brad Marchand had a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes to go as Boston defeated Vancouver.
Marchand, who also had an assist, has 35 goals to tie Sidney Crosby for tops in the NHL.
David Backes, Zdeno Chara and David Krejci had the other goals for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves and earned his 200th career win. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each added two assists.
Markus Granlund had two goals and Alexander Edler also scored for Vancouver. Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin each picked up two assists.
Ryan Miller made 37 saves in his 700th NHL game.
The Bruins, who are 11-3-0 since interim coach Bruce Cassidy took over for the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 7, are four points up on Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division after beginning a four-game road trip on a winning note.
LIGHTNING 3, RANGERS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining to lift Tampa Bay over New York.
Peter Budaj made 26 saves for his first win since Tampa Bay acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for fellow goalie Ben Bishop. Gabriel Dumont also scored and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning, who extended their winning streak to three games. They have picked up at least one point in eight of their last nine on the road.
Steven Kampfer and Michael Grabner had the goals for the Rangers, who won 4-1 on Sunday night in Detroit. They still hold a comfortable lead for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Tampa Bay is in a tight race with Toronto and the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the East.
HURRICANES 8, ISLANDERS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaccob Slavin had a hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and Carolina ruined New York's return from a long road trip.
The Islanders capped a nine-game swing Saturday at St. Louis and returned to Barclays Center with an 11-game home point streak, their longest since 1982. But the Hurricanes broke this one open with four straight goals in the second period.
Joakim Nordstrom also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward made 23 stops. Slavin's third goal came late in the third period on a shot that sneaked through the legs of Thomas Greiss.
Ryan Strome, Stephen Gionta, Calvin de Haan and Joshua Ho-Sang scored for the Islanders. Jean-Francois Berube made nine saves on 13 shots before being pulled in the second.
The Islanders led 3-2 before Carolina's four-goal burst, which began when Faulk tied it 6:51 into the period.
PREDATORS 5, JETS 4, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Neal scored a power-play goal at 2:11 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over slumping Winnipeg.
Neal's goal was his 20th of the season. He has scored in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 22-24.
Just 12 seconds before Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien was whistled for hooking at 1:37 to set up Nashville's game-winner, Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne denied Finnish countryman Patrik Laine on a breakaway from just outside the crease after Laine stickhandled through all three Predators skaters on the ice.
Rinne finished with 30 saves.
Austin Watson, Mike Fisher, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville in its second consecutive win.
Blake Wheeler, Byfuglien, Laine and Joel Armia scored for Winnipeg, which has lost four straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.
COYOTES 1, AVALANCHE 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Smith set a franchise record with his 22nd shutout, making 22 saves to help Arizona edge Colorado.
Brendan Perlini scored early in the second period and Smith made it stand up, even through a flurry of activity in front of his own net in the final minute.
Calvin Pickard stopped 34 shots for Colorado, but the Avalanche were shut out for the 12th time this season.
Smith got his third shutout this season and the 33rd of his career, including five with Dallas and six with Tampa Bay.
