Kings beat Magic 120-115 to snap eight-game losing streak

Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 120-115 on Monday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Tolliver scored five straight points in the closing minutes as the Kings improved to 2-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. The eight-game losing streak was the longest for the Kings since the 2014-15 season.
Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Aaron Gordon had 17.
Elfrid Payton had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season, but Orlando dropped its third straight.
Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points for the Kings and rookie Buddy Hield had 17.
The Kings were in the playoff hunt before trading Cousins. Now postseason hopes are a distant memory with Sacramento 5 ½ games in back of eighth-place Denver.
Cauley-Stein had a dunk to break a tie and Tolliver followed with another one, but Gordon responded with a 3-pointer to pull the Magic to 113-112. Tolliver's 3-pointer gave the Kings a four-point cushion with 43 seconds left.
The Kings made four 3-pointers late in the third quarter. They outscored the Magic 35-26 and took a 93-84 lead into the fourth.
TIP-INS
Magic: The NBA's worst 3-point shooting team was 3 of 14 in the first half, but finished 13 of 34 ... Orlando is 12-22 on the road.
Kings: Veterans Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson had "planned rest" nights and Tyreke Evans missed the game with a sore left ankle. ... Collison and McLemore each had four-point plays in the second half.
UP NEXT
Magic: Get a few days' rest before playing at Golden State on Thursday.
Kings: Start three-game road trip Wednesday against Phoenix.
Comments