Vandy hoping to get NCAA call despite loss

1:14 Unreal! That moment when you catch a great white shark... and it chomps Pause

1:27 Waiter's Race redux

0:55 Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:25 Dancing and drumming the day away

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

0:38 At Heritage Media Day, staff says local media is honest ... at least concerning accuracy