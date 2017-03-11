Sports

March 11, 2017 10:47 PM

Tift County boys win Georgia AAAAAAA title

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Senior Micah Johnson scored 24 points, going 16 for 18 from the line, to help No. 7 Tift County defeat No. 7 Norcross 55-52 on Saturday night in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAAAAAA boys championship game at McCamish Pavilion.

Tift County led by seven points with 51.9 seconds remaining. Norcross missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tift County (29-2) also got 18 points from Rashod Bateman and a game-high 10 rebounds from Fred Lloyd. Virginia Tech signee P.J. Horne was held to four points, 18 below his season average.

Norcross (26-6) got 15 points from Dalvin White and 13 points from Lance Thomas. University of Georgia signee Rayshaun Hammonds had eight points and eight rebounds, but fouled out with 3:22 remaining.

It was the third state championship for Tift County, the last coming in 2014. Norcross was trying to win its sixth championship and first since 2013.

