Illinois fires coach John Groce after 18-14 season

1:14 Unreal! That moment when you catch a great white shark... and it chomps Pause

0:55 Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:40 Tips for safely navigating our tidal waters

2:21 Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

1:07 Neighborhood Outreach's Narendra Sharma

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:42 Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday