Lafayette tops Ripley 55-45 for 4A title

Shaniyah Buford scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Lafayette over Ripley 55-45 in the Mississippi Girls Class 4A championship game on Thursday.
The Lady Commodores (30-3) won their second state championship and first since 1982. Mariah Holland added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Buford was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Lafayette's defense held Ripley to just 30 percent shooting (16 of 53) from the field. The Lady Commodores never trailed though Ripley did close the gap to 44-42 early in the fourth quarter.
Dayzsha Rogan led Ripley (19-11) with 17 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Montara Crum added 10 points.
