March 9, 2017 9:13 PM

Top seed Nevada advances in Mountain West Tournament

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Jordan Caroline scored 22 points, Cameron Oliver added 19 points and 11 rebounds and top-seeded Nevada defeated No. 8 seed Utah State 83-69 on Thursday in the second round of the Mountain West Tournament.

Oliver's double-double was his 11th of the season and the sophomore went over 1,000 career points. Marcus Marshall added 14 points for the Wolf Pack (26-6), which won its seventh straight game.

On Friday in the semifinals, Nevada will play No. 4 seed Fresno State, a 65-60 winner over No. 5 seed New Mexico.

Jalen Moore scored a career-high 27 points for the Aggies (14-17) and the senior had four rebounds to pass his father, Jimmy Moore (1972-75), for 15th on the Utah State career list with 654. Koby McEwen added 17 points.

Oliver's 3-pointer to open the game started a 12-2 run and Nevada never trailed, leading by 17 at halftime with their lead staying in double figures in the second half.

