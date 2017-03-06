Canyon Barry making 'granny shots' cool for No. 17 Florida

0:56 1st championship a great experience for Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Pause

1:23 8,000 fans make championship feel like home game for Allisha Gray

1:50 A'ja Wilson named SEC Tournament MVP

3:31 Monte Lee recaps Clemson series win over USC

0:48 Okatie wreck involving pickup, SC Highway Patrol trooper ties up SC 170

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

0:31 Hardware store to be shiny and new

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:03 All aboard the jewelry bus