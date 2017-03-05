UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win

0:54 National Action Network plans to protest during RBC Heritage Pause

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

0:31 Hardware store to be shiny and new

1:06 'Chopped Junior' star Aiden McCarthy steals the show at Cooks & Books

0:38 Experience the quiet beauty of the Old Santee Canal

2:38 Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove