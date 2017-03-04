Ruffridge scores 22, Pocahontas wins 3A title

Elle Ruffridge scored 22 points in the final game of her record-breaking career to lead Pocahontas Area past Sioux Center 61-38 Saturday for the Indians' second straight Class 3A state championship.
Whether she was scoring herself or setting up teammates, the dynamic 5-foot-4 guard delighted her school's large fan following one last time in a victory that was surprisingly one-sided.
Sioux Center entered the game 26-0 with a talented group of athletes, but the Warriors were no match for their quicker, sharp-shooting opponent. Pocahontas (27-1) made 12 3-pointers and held Sioux Center scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Ruffridge went 6-for-8 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Payton Hjerleid added 12 points for the Indians, Faith Meyer scored 11 and Ashlyn Weidauer had eight.
Jessica Harald's nine points led Sioux Center, which shot 33 percent and was outrebounded 32-19. Shayla Post and Victoria Rensink each scored eight.
Ruffridge, who has signed with Missouri State, finished her career with 2,951 points, 802 assists and 466 3-pointers — all state records. She also set a record by scoring 250 points in her nine state tournament games.
Pocahontas finished second in 2015 and went 79-3 over the last three seasons. Ruffridge was voted captain of the all-tournament team all three years.
Pocahontas led 20-19 after the first eight minutes, then broke it open in the second quarter. The Warriors tried trapping Ruffridge on the perimeter, but she usually dribbled her way out of it and found a shot for herself or a teammate.
She swished a 3-pointer from the right corner and did the same from the left corner during a 16-3 run that pulled the Indians into a 38-24 halftime lead. Post's 3-pointer drew Sioux Center to 40-29 early in the third quarter, but Pocahontas responded with a 15-7 run to go up 55-36.
