Women's Top 25 Capsules

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.' Pause

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

3:04 How a black quarterback shined after integration allowed him to play at Florida high school

0:53 If you love Pat Conroy's work, you'll love this!

0:31 Hardware store to be shiny and new

1:22 Position preview: USC secondary seeks growth, newcomer impact

1:08 Marathon runners pour out of the gate

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

6:00 OCEARCH tagging Katharine the great white shark