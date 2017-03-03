Sports

March 3, 2017 9:22 PM

Springville tops Turkey Valley for 1A state championship

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Mikayla Nachazel scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Springville shut down Turkey Valley 45-36 Friday night to win its second consecutive Class 1A state championship.

Rylee Menster added 14 points and four assists for the Orioles (25-2), who won their third title overall and became the first 1A team to repeat since Rock Valley in 2002 and 2003. It was a rematch of last year's championship game, which Springville won 48-47.

Springville also won the state title in 2008.

Nachazel, a 5-foot-11 junior, had a double-double by halftime (10 and 10) and was voted captain of the all-tournament team for the second straight year.

Shelby Reicks and Sadie Nymeyer each scored 13 points for Turkey Valley (22-3), which made a late run after falling behind by 14 but couldn't get the stops it needed to climb all the way back.

