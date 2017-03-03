Sports

Rorie, Oguine lead Montana over Weber State 78-74

The Associated Press
OGDEN, Utah

Ahmaad Rorie scored 23 points, Michael Oguine added 15 with a key 3-pointer and Montana beat Weber State 78-74 on Thursday night.

Rorie's tipin gave the Grizzlies the lead for good, 71-69 with three minutes left, and it was 73-72 when Oguine hit a 3 to stretch Montana's lead to 76-72 with 57 seconds remaining. Jerrick Harding made a pair of free throws to pull the Wildcats to 76-74. Rorie missed a layup on the next possession, and Oguine forced a Jeremy Senglin turnover before Walter Wright made two free throws to end it.

Senglin scored 22 points to lead Weber State (16-12, 11-6 Big Sky), which has lost four straight and is in a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings.

Montana (15-15, 10-7 Big Sky) has won five of its last seven games.

