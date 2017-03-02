Sports

No. 22 Drake women win 18th in row despite 46 from Fruendt

DES MOINES, Iowa

Becca Hittner scored 22 points and Lizzy Wendell 21 and No. 22 Drake extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games, beating Missouri State 98-91 on Thursday despite a 46-point performance from the Lady Bears' Liza Fruendt.

Brenni Rose added 16 points as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Drake (24-0, 17-0) will seek to become the first Missouri Valley Conference team to go undefeated in regular-season MVC play when it takes on Wichita State on Saturday.

Drake led from early on and was up by 22 midway through the second quarter. Missouri State (16-12, 12-5) went on a 10-0 run to get within one, 52-51, with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs clung to their lead, finally putting the game away by making 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Fruendt's 46 points are the fifth-most in school history. She was 17-of-31 shooting, 6 of 16 from the arc and made 6 of 7 free throws.

