Warriors: Durant out indefinitely with left knee injury

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers Pause

1:01 Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

1:18 How traffic blows up on Hilton Head's winter weekends

0:33 Valentine's surprise(d)! Hilton Head 'Barbershoppers' croon to local women

0:55 Bluffton Town Council says no way to Hilton Head National annexation

1:48 Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC chair

1:21 Suspicious fire leaves one dead in Burton

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

1:03 State and defense deliver opening statements in Manigault murder trial