February 25, 2017 7:47 PM

Zibanejad scores in OT to help Rangers beat Devils again

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
NEWARK, N.J.

Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Chris Kreider, Oscar Lindberg and Adam Clendening also scored for the Rangers. Antti Raanta had 36 saves, including a stop on a breakaway by Kyle Palmieri just before Zibanejad scored for the first time in 16 games.

Zibanejad took a long pass from Brady Skjei, faked a shot and slid the puck between the goaltender's legs.

The win was the Rangers' third in three games against New Jersey this season and their ninth in 11 (9-1-1).

Palmieri scored twice and Adam Henrique once for the Devils. Cory Schneider had 36 saves for the Devils, who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

